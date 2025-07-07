Otumfuo Welcomes New Lands Commission Leaders

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with the Ashanti Regional Minister and Lands Commission leaders at Manhyia

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, received a delegation led by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, at the Manhyia Palace for the official presentation of the newly appointed leadership of the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission.

The visit featured the formal introduction of Baffour Owusu Bediako, Chief of Domeabra, as the new Chairman of the reconstituted Ashanti Regional Lands Commission. The Regional Minister also introduced Daasebre Kofi Asante Mensah, Chief of Sabronum, as the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs’ representative on the Board.

In his remarks, the Asantehene emphasised the importance of transparency and fairness in land administration, urging the new leadership to work diligently to protect the interests of the people of Ashanti.

The occasion attracted a high-powered delegation, including the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana; the Executive Secretary of the Regional Lands Commission, Prof. Owusu Ansah; and the Ashanti Regional Lands Officer, Peter Osei Owusu.

The reconstitution of the Commission marks a renewed commitment by both government and traditional authorities to address longstanding issues such as land disputes, encroachment, and improper documentation that have challenged the region.

The new leadership is expected to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to enhance land governance and promote sustainable development across the Ashanti Region.

From David Afum, Kumasi