Sports Minister Backs Black Queens Ahead Of WAFCON 2025

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams, has sent a heartfelt message of encouragement to the Black Queens as they prepare for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana has been drawn into Group C alongside South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania. Under the guidance of Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren, the Black Queens are hoping for a strong showing as they chase a return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2007.

In his message, Kofi Adams praised the growing influence of women’s football in Ghana, commending the achievements of the Black Queens and other national women’s teams. “From the Maidens to the Princesses and now the Black Queens, your determination, boldness, and consistency have lifted the nation. You continue to inspire us with your focus and resilience,” he said.

He also emphasised government’s ongoing support for women’s football development at all levels. “I want to reassure you that the Government is fully committed to your success. Through continued investment, greater exposure, and the right support systems, we will stand with you,” he added.

The Black Queens will begin their WAFCON 2025 campaign with a tough test against defending champions South Africa on Monday, July 7, 2025. Expectations are high as the team looks to make a deep run in the tournament and revive its global football ambitions.

BY Wletsu Ransford