CAF Appoints Kurt Okraku To Head Inter- Club Competitions Committee

THE CONFEDERATION of African Football (CAF) has named Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and CAF’s 2nd Vice President, as the new President of the CAF Organizing Committee for Inter-Club Competitions and the Management of the Club Licensing System.

In his new role, Okraku will lead the strategic management of CAF’s top inter-club tournaments, including the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup. He will also oversee the ongoing development and enforcement of the Club Licensing System—a key framework designed to professionalise African club football and ensure clubs meet internationally recognised standards.

Okraku’s appointment places him at the heart of CAF’s efforts to elevate the quality and reputation of African club competitions. He is expected to work closely with the CAF Executive Committee, national associations, and other key stakeholders to drive reforms and enhance the competitiveness of African football on the global stage.

This new responsibility further solidifies Okraku’s growing influence within African football governance and affirms CAF’s confidence in his leadership and vision.

BY Wletsu Ransford