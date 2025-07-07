CSU Holds Prayer Service To Mark First National Thanksgiving Day

Rev. Anthony Boateng-Agyenim

The Christian Service University (CSU) held a prayer and thanksgiving service on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in observance of Ghana’s newly instituted National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

Although the official date falls on July 1 each year, CSU marked the occasion a day later with a spirited gathering that united students, staff, and faculty in heartfelt intercession for the nation.

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving was recently declared by President John Dramani Mahama as an annual observance to encourage nationwide reflection and gratitude for God’s blessings — including the country’s enduring peace, democracy, and progress.

At CSU, the solemn service was led by the University Chaplain, Rev. Anthony Boateng-Agyenim, who based his sermon on 2 Timothy 4:1-6.

He urged the CSU community to acknowledge God’s hand in Ghana’s journey since the return to constitutional rule in 1992, and to commit to sustained prayer for the nation’s peace, development, and moral renewal.

Rev. Boateng-Agyenim emphasised that prayer must be more than ceremonial – it should be a way of life for believers. He highlighted key dimensions of national prayer: seeking God’s guidance, interceding for leaders and citizens, confessing societal wrongs, and offering genuine gratitude.

The service was filled with vibrant worship, as the congregation lifted their voices in praise and thanksgiving. Intercessory prayers were offered for national leaders, institutions, and the youth, while pressing issues such as illegal mining, corruption, and moral decay were confronted with passionate appeals for divine intervention.

The CSU community rededicated itself to the values of faith, responsibility, and patriotic service, pledging to be agents of transformation in their families, communities, and the broader Ghanaian society.

From David Afum, Kumasi