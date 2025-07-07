Let’s Support 24-Hour Economy – Henry Osei Akoto

Henry Osei Akoto

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, says the launch of the 24-Hour Economy policy by the government will open up Ghana’s economy for accelerated growth.

Describing the initiative as bipartisan, he said it represents the surest way for Ghana to compete globally in terms of economic expansion and productivity.

Speaking in an interview following the official launch of the policy in Accra, Mr. Osei Akoto argued that Ghana loses significant revenue during hours of inactivity, compared to the value generated during productive hours.

“The 24-Hour Economy has been our mantra and policy for years, and every Ghanaian knows it. What we are telling Ghanaians is that the only way to expand the economy and create opportunities is to move beyond the current 8-hour work system. We must shift to a 24-hour work model.

“The country shouldn’t sleep. The hours we spend sleeping are lost revenue. If we want to be part of the 21st-century global economy, then we must stay productive round the clock,” he said.

Calling for broad support for the policy, Mr. Osei Akoto stressed that it would generate opportunities, especially for the youth, while enhancing economic output.

He also highlighted that the initiative aligns Ghana with several developed and developing countries that have embraced 24-hour productivity models to grow their economies.

“It’s a good initiative. It’s happening across the world. You don’t go to Europe and find everything shut down after 10 p.m. No. Not just Europe — even in some African countries. Go to North Africa, go to Egypt, Morocco, and other places, and see how their economies operate. We must embrace this because it will create opportunities and attract more investment and prosperity into the country,” he added.

The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, also known as “24H+,” is a flagship initiative of the Mahama-led administration. It seeks to transform Ghana’s productivity framework by extending economic activity beyond traditional working hours and integrating key sectors into a seamless, efficient value chain.

The programme is projected to cost $4 billion, with the government committing between $300 million and $400 million as seed capital to cover viability gaps and attract private sector investment.

A Daily Guide Report