Articulated truck skids off Kwame Nkrumah circle overpass

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that an articulated truck with registration number GT 8387 X carrying gallons of engine oil has skidded off the Kwame Nkrumah circle flyover in Accra.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021 at about 9 PM.

An eyewitness, Andrew, said the brakes of the articulated truck failed, forcing the vehicle to recess.

“The driver, in an attempt to navigate the vehicle towards the rail, burst a rear tyre and lost control. No dead recorded yet” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke