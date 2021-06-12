Kronkron Season 2 Finals Tomorrow

Ernest Kwasi Ennin

The grand finale of Atinka TV’s big band gospel reality show, ‘Kronkron’ Season Two, will take place tomorrow, at the Church of Pentecost, Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly at Accra New Town.

‘Kronkron’ Season Two, is a live band worship TV reality show organised by Atinka Media Village (AMV). It creates a platform for bands to compete among themselves in Christian worship.

Currently, 10 bands have qualified and are ready to battle for the ultimate prize at the grand finale which is expected to attract a number music stakeholders as well as a section of the music fans.

The bands that have qualified to be part of the competition are H.S, Rev B, HD, DR, T.G Crew, MB, VH, Dynamic, TS and BB.

The ultimate winner will take a cash prize of GH¢10,000 and a set of instruments.

There will also be prizes for the others who put up outstanding performances.

Gospel musicians billed to rock the event include Elder Mireku, SP Kofi Sarpong and Francis Amo.

Judges’ Expectations

Speaking ahead of the event, one of the judges, Mr. Fred Kyei Mensah, noticed that apart from the Dynamic Band which was doing well with the Bible studies, the rest needed to improve upon their performance as it adds up to the overall marks they will get. He urged all to ensure they learn the Bible before the grand finale.

Another judge on the show, Mr. Kwesi Ernest, noted that the bands will be doing four rounds before the ultimate winner will be selected.

He, however, urged the bands to take note of all the mistakes pointed out to them and work on it before the grand finale.

On his part, Elder Kofi Opare urged the bands to focus on the competition instead of solely focusing on church performances. He also advised the bands to go to the grand finale with the mentality of winning.

Meanwhile, fans are encouraged to continue voting for their favourite bands by dialing *714*19# on all networks.