Rev. Godson-Afful Drops ‘Adonai’

Rev. Henry Godson-Afful

The ‘All Power’ hitmaker, Reverend Henry Godson-Afful, has officially launched the 5th edition of his worship medley dubbed ‘Adonai’, at the Pilma Hotel at East Legon.

The much hyped event was attended by high-profile personalities which include ministers of God, and gospel artistes among others.

“For those who have their Christian faith dwindling and thinking their roots have been uprooted, this medley will inspire you to the brim,” the man of God said during the launch.

In an interview, Rev. Godson-Afful recounted how the previous editions of the ‘Adonai’ medley made an impact in the lives of believers, adding that, it healed the sick among many others who prayed and worshipped through the songs.

He said that “we decided to give my followers of the ‘Adonai’ series something they can worship with. This is something that leads them into prayer with God.”

“It’s a powerful worship that stirs you up to pray. One person was sick and through the music there was healing… it took another friend of mine out of insomnia. People who couldn’t deliver prayed and it happened, so I believe this will be a massive one that will bring about many testimonies,” he told Adomonline.com.

The one-hour worship medley is a playlist comprising favourite Ghanaian traditional worship songs fused with original songs by Rev. Godson-Afful – featuring gospel ministers Martin Hayford, Rachael and Enyonam.

“Get this, get the medley and make sure you play it. Play it anytime and I know it will certainly bless your life and make a difference,” he added.

Meanwhile, some friends and family, including gospel ministers, who have had the chance to patronise the ‘Adonai’ series by Rev. Godson-Afful, shared their individual testimonies to cement the music launch.