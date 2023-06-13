‘Artificial Intelligence Not Threat’

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah

The Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, has debunked the notion that the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will soon take away the jobs of TVET graduates.

He explained that rather, the combination of AI and the skills of the artisans in the industry could bring about a new job creation, massive improvement in the development of every economy since the skills of the artisan in the creation and repair of certain equipment and products cannot be underestimated in every economy.

Dr. Kyei Asamoah announced this on Friday at the trade profile sensitisation workshop held in Accra.

The sensitisation workshop, organised by the CTVET in partnership with the World University Service of Canada (WUSC), was aimed at sensitising the nation and all stakeholders in the TVET space on the TVET Trade Profile.

In attendance were Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana TVET Service (GTVET) Guidance and Counselling Coordinators from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Central and Western regions.

Also present were development partners like German Development Agency (GIZ), Group Insight, AHK and Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana.

“Yes Artificial Intelligence can do many things but it cannot do what our artisans need to do. For instance, it cannot do the repairs and maintenance. Artificial Intelligence can do so many things but people need skills to do so many other things,” Dr. Kyei Asamoah said.

He tasked Guidance and Counselling Coordinators to go to Basic Schools to counsel pupils on prospects in the selection of TVET courses.

This, according to him, would help them select courses they had an interest in or had a passion for, so they could study it with much energy and excitement.

He tasked Guidance and Counselling Coordinators in schools to redouble their effort at changing the narrative with students, and gave the assurance that things would soon change if all stakeholders played their roles to ensure that TVET becomes the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

The Head of Guidance and Career Counselling, Ghana TVETS, Madam Gifty Mensah, stated that career guidance was very critical in the training of students since it helped them to know the prospects available after their courses of study.

Coordinators and others discussed the Trade Profiles of nine trade areas namely; Solar Power Technicians, Electricians, Electronics Technicians, Refrigeration and Air Condition Technicians, Automotive Electricians, Automotive Mechanics, Architectural and Engineering Technicians, Information and Communication Technology ICT support and Welder and Metal Fabricators.

The trade profiles highlighted trade descriptions/work types, skills to be acquired, specialisation in that trade and qualifications needed for such trade as well as where they could progress to going forward with that trade.