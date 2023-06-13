Bawumia Best To Lead NPP- Say WR Delegates

Some of the delegates at the launch

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) group in the Western Region rooting for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be elected flagbearer of the party has made it clear that Dr. Bawumia is the best person to lead the NPP as the flagbearer in the next general elections.

Known as Bawumia for Development (B4D), the group is made up of delegates of the party from all the constituencies of the Western Region who will take part in the NPP flagbearership elections.

The group has also promised that the Vice President will get 98 per cent endorsement from the region in the party’s flagbearership polls on November 4 this year.

At the official launch of the group, its president, Justice Acquah indicated that Dr. Bawumia is the best among all those interested to lead the party at next year’s general elections.

Mr. Acquah, popularly called ‘Chairman Busty’, said majority of the delegates in the region have resolved to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

“Members of the group will not only vote massively for him, but we will also ensure that Dr. Bawumia gets 98 per cent of the votes cast from delegates in the region during the party’s presidential primaries,” he added.

He mentioned that the group would among other things map out strategies that will make it possible for the Vice President to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

“We have five executive members in all the polling stations who would take part in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries. We will make sure that out of the five, the Vice President will get the votes of at least four executives in each of the polling stations,” he added.

He noted that Dr. Bawumia stands tall among all those who have so far expressed interest to lead the party and would help the party ‘break the 8’ because of his track records.

He explained that Vice President Bawumia contributed to the country’s current electoral reforms when he mounted the witness box as a star witness in the 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court.

He added that the Vice President’s performance won the hearts of many Ghanaians, setting the stage for a major comeback in 2016.

He said Dr. Bawumia’s digital agenda has also made it possible for people to do a lot of transactions and other things, including paying of utility bills with ease and in the comfort of their homes.

Mr. Acquah also mentioned the Gold for Oil policy which, according to him, was yielding positive results as there has been stability in fuel and the local currency.

He said over the past three months or so the erratic increase in fuel prices has been minimised and was hopeful that the country would see a further reduction in the prices of fuel at the pumps.

He indicated the Vice President is a unifier and that the group have decided to rally behind him because he is the only person capable of leading the NPP to victory in 2024.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, averred that Dr. Bawumia has appealed to both Christian and Muslim communities as well as the floating voters, and reiterated that he is the best person to lead NPP ‘break the 8’.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi