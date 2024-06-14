‘Artistes Need Apprise Music For Distribution’

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi

Renowned Ghanaian reggae musician and Pan-Africanist, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, says local musicians need Apprise Music Distribution, a domestic digital platform, to distribute their music.

He said the convention where Ghanaian musicians distributed their music on international digital platforms did not yield the desired results of increased revenue. The international digital platforms, he reiterated, were designed specifically to serve the countries in which they were made.

He indicated that Apprise Music Distribution is a leading digital music distribution service provider which has a music app that can allow artistes and musicians to promote and monetise their music, adding that the app delivers music to over 150 digital stores in Ghana, Africa and around the world.

“As a musician, regardless of your skills level, you can get all of your songs onto Apprise Music Distribution digital platform with just a small financial investment,” he said.

Based in Ghana, Apprise Music Distribution is a leading worldwide digital platform for content distribution and monetization. It has offices throughout many African nations as well as in Europe, the United States of America, and the Middle East.

Ras Appiah-Levi in a statement revealed that Apprise Music has invested much time and resources to help musicians realise their goals by developing this worldwide digital content distribution and monetisation platform, which is headquartered in Ghana and has representations all over the world.

He mentioned that Apprise Music established in Ghana provides musicians and record labels with customised digital release plans that boost exposure, interaction, sales, and streams on all platforms.

“Your songs will be on Apprise Music’s digital partners platforms that include, IMRO, Songtrust, iTunes, Spotify, Audiomack, YouTube, Tidal, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Apprise Music, Google Play, Boomplay, Hungama, Anghami, JioSaanv, Instagram and many more,” he added.

He added that since its founding, Apprise Music has been committed to giving independent musicians and record labels the resources, assistance, and tools they need to succeed in the current music industry.

“Thanks to its wide global network of partners and services, Apprise Music Distribution has established itself as a prominent player in the music distribution industry,” he said.

He, however, urged Ghanaian musicians who want their music to be uploaded onto Apprise Music app to contact Apprise Music Distribution via their E-mails: info@apprisemusic.com/ support@apprisemusic.com or on +233-24 502 4002 directly.

By George Clifford Owusu