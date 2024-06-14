Adom FM Celebrates Father’s Day With Free Health Screening

OPD, Mid-Morning show host on Adom FM

Adom FM in partnership with the End Point Homeopathic Clinic is organising a free health screening for fathers all over the country to commemorate this year’s Father’s Day which falls on Sunday.

On Monday, June 17, 2024, at all End Point Homeopathic Clinic Branches nationwide, namely at Spintex Road, Tema Com. 22, Kumasi at Kronum Aboahia, Tekyiman Hansua, Aziama (Nzema), and Takoradi Anaji behind Police Station, a free health a free health screening will be conducted.

The free health screening will include a variety of services, such as blood pressure checks, eye exams, general consultations, prostate tests, and malaria tests.

Free medical counselling will also be provided to participants.

The complimentary package has been improved this year and participants can now examine their kidney, liver (hepatitis), blood pressure, and sugar levels among others.

Adom FM’s Work & Happiness, will stream live from the Endpoint Homeopathy Clinic’s headquarters at Spintex, Accra.

Participants will be required to get a folder for GH¢70 if they are not existing card holders of EndPoint Clinic.

By George Clifford Owusu