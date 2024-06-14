KK Kabobo Goes Home Tomorrow

KK Kabobo

The mortal remains of veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, KK Kabobo, 63, whose death occurred at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Thursday, March 14, would be buried this Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Dome cemetery in Accra.

According to the family, there will be no wake keeping; he will be laid in state at the Legon Staff Village (University Basic School Park) opposite Legon Hospital between 4am and 9am.

The burial service will take place at the same venue on Saturday, where friends and sympathisers can pay their last respect to the departed.

The final funeral rites will take place after burial at same venue between 1pm and 6pm.

Thanksgiving service will be held at the same venue, on Sunday, June 16, followed by family gathering from 1pm to 6pm.

KK Kabobo was a legend in Ghanaian music, and his departure is undoubtedly a great loss to the whole music business.

He was a member of the Professional Musicians Association of Ghana (PROMAG) and served as a copyright management team board member.

He gained fame with his hit song ‘Onyame Ahu’ and established his first band, Explosive Jets, in 1978.

By George Clifford Owusu