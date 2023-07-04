AS Monaco Chases Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is attracting attention from AS Monaco, according to reports.

The Ghana international’s representatives are reportedly working on a potential summer departure, as stated by The Athletic.

It has been revealed that there is interest from Saudi Arabia in the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, who is currently under contract with The Gunners until 2025.

However, European clubs are also interested, with Monaco being among them. Additionally, several clubs in Italy are rumoured to be keen on acquiring Partey’s services, although their identities have yet to be disclosed.

Monaco are expected to be in the market for a midfielder during the summer transfer window. The French club had previously shown interest in Arsenal’s Sambi Lokonga in January, but the Belgian player ultimately chose to join Crystal Palace on loan instead.

However, with the potential departure of Youssouf Fofana, Monaco’s need for reinforcements in midfield has become more pressing.

Partey showcased impressive performances for the most part of the previous season, playing a crucial role as Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League for the first time in many years.

It remains to be seen whether Partey will secure a move away from Arsenal. Still, the growing interest from Saudi Arabia, Monaco and other European clubs suggests that his future at the London club is uncertain.