Asaase Foundation Donates 11 Dialysis Machines To Hospitals

Gabby Otchere-Darko addressing dignitaries at the donation ceremony. INSET: Dialysis Machines

The Asaase Foundation, a charitable arm of the Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited, has donated 11 dialysis machines to regional and district hospitals in the country as part of its social corporate responsibility to improve healthcare outcomes.

The donation was in commemoration of the anniversaries of Asaase Broadcasting Company’s radio stations in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Cape Coast.

It also seeks to champion the Asaase Foundation’s Kidney Health campaign.

Beneficiary hospitals include Bono, Upper East, Volta, and Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Enchi Government Hospital, Sogakope, and Obuasi district hospitals.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of Asaase Broadcasting Company and Asaase Foundation, Gabby Otchere-Darko, emphasized the foundation’s commitment to supporting hospitals and kidney disease patients in the country while highlighting the shortfalls of the country’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to subsidize the cost of dialysis.

He indicated that the donation of the dialysis machine, courtesy St. Helier Hospital in Surrey, England, will help address the many pressing healthcare challenges in the communities.

“By providing these dialysis machines, we aim to alleviate the burden on healthcare facilities and enable more patients to receive the life-saving treatment they desperately need”.

“Asaase Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Asaase Broadcasting Company, is dedicated to addressing critical social issues and improving Ghanaians’ well-being. Through various initiatives and partnerships, Asaase Foundation strives to make a meaningful impact on healthcare, education, and community development,” he added.

According to Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), health insurance covers about 95 per ent of all ailments, including outpatient and inpatient care, oral health and eye care, and dialysis for acute cases only, but not chronic kidney disease due to limited resources.

He assured that as resources allocated for the scheme improve, it will include these chronic cases on its benefits packages after doing the necessary studies.

“Ghanaians are also encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle to prevent hypertension and diabetes, the two main drivers of kidney disease in the country,” he said.

Gynecologist and Medical Director, of Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Emmanuel Srofenyoh expressed on behalf of the beneficiary hospitals his heartfelt appreciation for the donation. He emphasized its significant impact on their ability to serve the community.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke