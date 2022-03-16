Asabee Attributes NPP’s Successes To Youth Vibrancy

Stephen Asamoah Boateng

STEPHEN ASAMOAH Boateng, a leading aspirant for the national chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the successes chalked by the party since its establishment has been the vibrancy of its youth wings.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Asabee, was speaking at a Youth Forum by the NPP-UK branch on Saturday in London.

The former Information and Local Government Minister, during the Kufuor administration, said youthful elements like himself, Dan Botwe, Michael Ansah, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong and others exerted pressure on the Rawlings-led PNDC administration to allow for multi-party democracy, adding that the youth have always driven the movement for change in Ghana and for the development of the country.

“But for the efforts of the youth of Ghana, especially those who worked for the NPP in the shape of TESCON and other youthful affiliates, the NPP would not have won the 2000 elections and subsequent ones,” Mr. Asamoah Boateng stated.

He commended leadership of the NPP, both current and past, for creating and strengthening the party’s tertiary branches in the universities and polytechnics as well as training colleges across Ghana.

“I hereby call on the UK branch to imbibe in itself the values and ideals that has made the NPP youth wings, including TESCON, very vibrant,” Mr. Asamoah Boateng, who was also until recently, the former State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) Director General, averred.

He said if he wins the upcoming national chairmanship position, he will ensure that the youth wings of the party are resourced adequately and appropriately to respond to their duties.

He assured the UK branch and others of constant and consistent support to fuel the energy amongst its membership and elements, give them opportunities for leadership training, and create job and entrepreneurial opportunities for them to make it in life.

Additionally, he said as national chairman, the party’s structure will be re-charged.

‘“Let’s remember we’re a united party and it’s crucial to remain so to defeat our political opponents in the 2024 general elections,” Asabee exhorted.