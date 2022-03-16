Church Donates To Orphanage

Apostle George Amoako Alhassan (2nd left) presenting the items to Mr. Collins Addo

Fire Trinity Ministry International (FTMI) in Kumasi has donated assorted items valued at GH¢10,000 to the Beads of Life Orphanage at New Koforidua in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The donation formed part of the church’s social responsibility to climax its annual 40 days fasting and prayer festival, and to alleviate the woes of the vulnerable inmates at the orphanage.

Among the donated items were bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, toiletries, biscuits, diapers, toffees, pastries, boxes of soap, detergents, tooth paste, used clothes and foot wears, as well as GH¢1,500 cash.

General Overseer of the church, Apostle George Amoako Alhassan, said the donation was the sixth in a series of such gestures made to the inmates of the home.

According to the Apostle, he was inspired by the biblical injunction to care for the poor and vulnerable in society, while pledging the church’s continuous support for the children.

He encouraged other religious bodies, corporate organisations and philanthropists to support orphanages.

Receiving the items, the deputy director of the orphanage, Collins Addo, thanked the church for its kind gesture, and promised to use the items for the benefit of the children.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi