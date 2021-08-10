Asabee Joins GIMPA Governing Council

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

The Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) Stephen Asamoah-Boateng has been sworn in as a member of the new Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who inaugurated the council, urged the members to ensure that the institution produces graduates who are critical thinkers.

“One of the critical things you need to do is to create critical thinking graduates. If they think critically, they will be able to surmount any challenge they come across when they graduate from the institution,” he said.

Mr Piesie Kofi Asante, Chairman of the governing council pledged the commitment of members to work tirelessly to support the Management of the University to improve upon what their predecessors built.

He identified inadequate infrastructure for students as the main challenge facing the school and pleaded with the Minister to assist in that regard. I believe if the facilities are improved, we can attract more students, he disclosed.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Minister of Education for the support given to GIMPA over the years.

The members of the Governing Council are Mr Piesie Kofi Asante (Chairman), Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson (Rector), Dr Janet Ampadu Fofie, Prof. Olivia Anku-Tsede, Dr Nana Adutwum-Mensah, and Nana Kwasi Agyemang-Dwamena.

The rest are; Prof. Mohammed Salifu, Mr Charles Ayesu Darku, Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, and Mr Norman Yemetey Tetteh.

Mr Asamoah Boateng noted that with the responsibility to supervise and administer the interest of the State in SOEs, JVCs, and OSEs, he will use his position to get the Management of these Entities trained to perform to the highest standards.

He added that “This should go a long way to turn around their businesses. His membership of the Governing Council is also to enable GIMPA to become financially sustainable Higher Education Institute for the country’s Public Administrators”.

BY Daniel Bampoe