Gloria Sarfo Consoles Beverly Over Property Loss

Gloria Sarfo. INSET: Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian showbiz practitioners have been sympathizing with their colleague actress, Beverly Afaglo who sadly lost her property to fire outbreak on Monday.

The mother of two’s house at Tema Community 9 was completely razed down to ashes on Monday evening.

Valuables worth thousands of Ghana cedis all perished in the fire.

Some showbiz personalities have since taken to their social media platforms to console Beverly and her family. One of such persons is award winning actress Gloria Sarfo.

She wrote: “Once there’s LIFE, there’s definitely a TURNING POINT after this unfortunate incident sis, I strongly believe. The good Lord will RESTORE EVERYTHING sooner than you can imagine, even in abundance🙏🏻 So be strong.

#ItIsWell Ama🙏🏻❤💡🙏🏻 @beverly_afaglo.”