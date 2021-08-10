Olympic Torch Hits Town Today

Ghana Olympic Team

A Ghanaian delegation from the just-ended Olympics is expected in the country from Tokyo with the Olympic Torch, a well-placed source at the Youth and Sports Ministry has told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS.

The Olympic Torch, symbolising Ghana’s participation at the 32nd Games, precedes Team Ghana’s arrival scheduled for this Thursday from the Asian country.

And all being equal, the seat of government is expected to host Ghana’s representatives at the Jubilee House, which would be followed by a refreshment ceremony, a visit to the Youth and Sports Ministry, James Town and other places.

Team Ghana are returning home with a bronze medal they won in boxing, courtesy Samuel Takyi in the Featherweight division; the country’s first Olympic medal in 29 years.

Ghana sent 14 athletes who competed in athletics, boxing, judo, swimming and weightlifting, and relatively fared well with most of the athletes recording personal bests and setting new national records in their respective disciplines.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, described Ghana’s overall performance as above average taking into account the individual brilliance of the athletes and the fact that it was a scandal-free tournament.

“The athletes have done well under the circumstance, it is an indication that given the needed support, they will make our country proud,” the source said.

And responding to what accounted for the scandal-free tournament unlike before, he stated “We engaged the various federations, gave them guidelines, prepared the athletes, budget and we engaged the Embassy and they complied with guidelines regarding Visa acquisition prior to the Games.”

A spectacular closing ceremony heralded the sports festival over the weekend which featured 205 countries, 11,090 athletes participating in 339 events (33 sports, 50 disciplines).

Paris will host the 2024 Olympics.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum