City Splash £150m For Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Manchester City are highly optimistic of landing wantaway Tottenham star Harry Kane in a £150million deal before the summer transfer window closes, according to reports.

City have been eyeing a move for Kane all summer after he expressed his desire to leave Spurs in his bid to win the biggest silverware in European football, and the Premier League champions are continuing their pursuit despite their £100million arrival of Jack Grealish last week.

Despite Lionel Messi now being on the market following his bombshell Barcelona exit, City are refusing to enter the race for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, with Kane their top priority still.

And according to the Standard, City remain convinced they can wrap up a mega-money move for the England captain even if they can’t strike a deal before the season starts.

City’s optimism comes despite Spurs and Daniel Levy given the reigning champions little encouragement in their pursuit of Kane – as the north London side desperately look to keep their talisman.

Tottenham have agreed a £60m deal with Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez, even though the Argentine is keen to stay in Italy, and the club are adamant Kane will not be sold and want the striker to play up top alongside the England skipper.

Kane has since reported for duty and released a statement on Friday saying that he had not refused to train – comments that left Tottenham officials confused and baffled given he was due back last Monday.

The 28-year-old, who wants to join up with Guardiola at the Etihad, is isolating at the Spurs Lodge hotel facility now and training alone ahead of the start of the new campaign. Tottenham host City in their season opener on Sunday.