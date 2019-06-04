Asante Kotoko pull Out Of NC Special Cup Tier 1

Asante Kotoko are suspending their participation in the NC Special Cup tier 1 after the Normalisation Committee declined to change plans for the upcoming semi-final between the Porcupine Warriors and archrivals Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko finished second in Zone A while Hearts topped Zone B. Both teams have been scheduled to play a one-off semi-final at the Accra Sports Stadium later this month.

The Kumasi-based side is against the arrangement and have notified the Normalisation Committee to move the game to a neutral venue to avoid handing the Phobians a home advantage and also suggested a two-legged tie.

“We have pulled out of the Special Competition after a meeting with our Executive Chairman,” Kotoko’s management member Nana Kwame Dankwah confirmed to FootballMadeInGhana.com on Monday.

“We have written to the NC explaining our position and why the game must be played at a neutral venue so that the proceeds will be shared equally.

“None of the regulations specify that the team that tops their group shall play at home. So we have pulled out,” he said.

Kotoko could become the third team to abandon the competition after Techiman City FC and Wa All Stars.

