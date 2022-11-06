Asantehene, Ga Mantse Shakes Hogbetsotso Festival 

The ecstatic beauty and culture of the Voltarians was brought to the full glare of the world on Saturday during the Anlo Hogbetsotso Festival, which took place at the Avete School park in Anloga in the Volta Region.

The Hogbetsotso festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Anlo in the Volta region.

Some major Anlo towns include Anloga, Keta, Kedzi, Vodza, Whuti, Srogboe, Tegbi, Dzita, Abor, Afiadenyigba, Anyako, Konu, Alakple, Atsito, Atiavi, Deʋegodo, Atorkor, Tsiame and many other villages.

Hogbetsotso, which is celebrated in the Anlo Traditional Area, is one of the adored festivals for the Ewes.

The arrival of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the durbar grounds, was an exciting sight to watch.

Riding in a palanquin clad in his rich kente cloth, adorn in regalia and accompanied by traditional drumming amid dancing as well as firing of musketry amidst pomp and pageantry.

He was welcomed with a standing ovation by dignitaries to the grounds, as children were seen on the shoulders of the elderly as they tried to catch a glimpse of the historical moment.

The Asantehene, in his palanquin, went to exchange pleasantries with the Awɔmefia of Anlo State, Togbe Sri III and subsequently took his seat.

A delegation from the Awɔmefia went to welcome the Asantehene seated, and his entourage.

As usual, most of the people presented drinks and other gifts to the Awɔmefia, which was announced to the hearing of the large gathering.

Some fortunate ones got the privilege to shake hands with the Kings.

Present at the grounds included politicians, ambassadors, businessmen/women, and the clergy.

Also, Chairman for the occasion, Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also arrived with his entourage beautifully, paid homage to his brother the Awɔmefia, before taking his seat, second to the right hand of the Anlo Overlord.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is in Egypt for COP conference.

He was accompanied by the Volta Regional minister, Dr. Yao Archibald Letsa, Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and other government and state officials.

Meanwhile, Togbe Agbesi, the king from Benin where the Anlo forefathers settled before arriving in Ghana was also in full attendance.

Speaking as the Speical Guest of honour, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia assured Ghanaians of government commitment to fix the challenges confronting the country’s economy.

Acccording to him, the challenges currently facing Ghana economy is not exceptional as is a global crisis.

Addressing the gathering he said that “we all know we are facing global economic crisis which Togbe Sri III referred to.

“This is a crisis that is being felt all over the world and the cost of living accelerated across the globe.

“If you look at the cost of living as measured by the rate of inflation, between 2019 and now, the rate of inflation has increased by five-fold in Ghana, it has increased by sixteen-fold in Togo, it has increased by eleven-fold in Senegal, it has increased by seven-fold in Cote d’Ivoire and eight-fold in the United Kingdom.

“The increase in the cost of living has caused hardships not only in Ghana but many countries.

“In fact, the BBC noted about two weeks ago that so far, this year, in 93 countries we have had public protests against the increased cost of living. It is important to know however that amidst all of this turmoil we should put things in perspectives.”

He added “The government of Nana Akufo-Addo has over the last six years taken many steps to reposition and transform the economy.

“So whiles we have hardships today, which we are working very hard to alleviate, and In sha’Allah we will deal with it, let us not forget what we have been able to do in the last six years.

He mentioned that Akufo-Addo’s government has created more jobs than any other government in the fourth republic.

“Let me recall that our government in the last six years has created more jobs than any other government in the Fourth Republic, let me recall that we have constructed more roads than any other government in the Fourth Republic, Let me recall that we have built more interchanges than any other government in the Fourth Republic, we have built more airports than any other government in the Fourth Republic, more railways than any other government, we have built more classrooms than any other government in the Fourth Republic,” he added.

