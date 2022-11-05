Nana Has Failed He Must Resign – Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Ghanaian statesman and a founding Member of the New Patriotic Party Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has joined the league of Ghanaians calling on President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to resign over the current hardship in the country.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe in an interview with TV3 monitored by DGN Online emphatically stated that Nana Addo and his government are playing with fire if he decides to ignore the issues raised by concerned Ghanaians calling for his resignation as a president saying, ‘they will go the extra mile to ensure you and your large size government are out of power whether he wants or not.”

He further urged the angry demonstrators to be careful not to be talked out of their demand adding, rumours that the current economic times are akin to that of 1993 are not true and must be disputed.

“The current economic situation in the country is due to mismanagement and cannot be compared to that of 1993,” he said.

“If I met President Nana Addo I will tell him that as the man of integrity that have known him to be, the people have seen that he has failed so should resign honourably” he added.

Founder of United Progressive Party (Ghana) Akwasi Addai Odike has also stated that when given 100 years, President Akufo-Addo cannot change the fortunes of the country and must resign from his position.

“ Nana Addo has destroyed our economy and environment… He is also destroying the rule of law in the country all his actions and inaction are a clear indication that Nana Addo is not a leader even if his given 100 years to govern this nation he cannot change the fortunes of this country, he must go,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the ‘Ku me preko’ reloaded demonstration in addressing hundreds of protesters at the Black Star Square said they cannot wait any longer as they insist that the youth will still trumpet the #Nanamustgo, #ResignNow #StepDownNow #Kumepreko on various platform until the President sees the need to resign from his position as President of the Republic of Ghana.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke