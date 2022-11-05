Duffuor Fights Mahama For NDC Soul

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor is joining the race to contest former President John Dramani Mahama in the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries, with massive support from the party’s cadres.

He has finally declared his intention to contest the NDC’s flagbearership when nominations open as he expressed his readiness to lead the NDC to Election 2024.

“Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the Flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations. I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so.

“Let us rescue our economy to end the hardship, pain and suffering of our fellow citizens. We are a great Nation and we have the capacity to rebuild our economy again as we did during 2009–2012.”

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and owner of the defunct uniBank officially announced his intention Thursday afternoon at a press briefing in Accra.

He has given the strongest indication that he will be kicking start his campaign in the coming weeks, saying that “In the next few weeks, I will tour our great land and meet with my fellow brothers and sisters to speak about our issues, our lives, our needs and our dreams as citizens. I look forward to having those conversations and to explain what I mean by ‘The Ghanaian Dream’.”

Dr. Duffour is likely to be in contest with former President John Dramani Mahama who will also seek to lead the NDC again for Election 2024 after losing the 2020 and 2016 elections.

However, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC is yet to officially declare that intention.

Mr. Mahama when speaking on VOA television recently said he will make that decision when the party opens nominations.

Prior to Duffuor declaring his intention, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu has already hit the ground running with campaign.

Dr Duffuor’s presidential ambition came to light after he dropped a one-minute 21 seconds video, in which he was seen canvassing for more supporters for the opposition NDC.

The video ends with Dr Duffuor walking from the Independence Arch giving an assurance that “What the NDC means to me is that everyone in this country will have an opportunity to achieve the Ghanaian dream.”

It ends with a rallying call for people to join the NDC to achieve the Ghanaian dream and for them to contact branch executive members at their polling stations to register.

