Asantehene, Wife To Attend King Charles III Coronation

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with Lady Julia

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be attending the coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort, Camilla in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

This follows an invitation from the Buckingham Palace for the Asantehene and Lady Julia to join other monarchs and global leaders who will assemble at Westminster Abbey for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years.

A statement from the Manhyia Palace signed by the Chief of Staff, Kofi Badu said before the coronation, the Asantehene and Lady Julia will be received by King Charles in a private audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023.

They will also attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023.

Coronation

With the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her rural Balmoral home in September, Charles III instantly became King. In the days that followed, he was formally proclaimed Britain’s new monarch and now, after months of painstaking preparation, his coronation is set for May 6.

Heir to the throne for 70 years, King Charles III will be officially crowned in a magnificent and deeply religious ceremony. Thousands will gather at Westminster Abbey and the surrounding streets of central London to take in a glorious display of British pageantry.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will conduct the ceremony.

The core elements of the service are the recognition, oath, anointing, investiture, crowning and homage.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri