Asanteman Europe Supports Otumfuo

Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, receiving the items on behalf of Otumfuo

THE MANHYIA Palace, the official seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has taken delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items to fight the deadly Covid-19 in the Asante Kingdom and beyoand.

The Asanteman Europe, comprising of 14 different vibrant Asante associations stationed in 10 European countries, has extended a helping hand to Otumfuo to help in his tireless efforts to stop the spread of the virus in Asanteman and Ghana in general.

The items donated included nose masks, surgical face masks, protective gowns, face shields examination gloves, 10 modern hospital beds and its accessories, phototherapy machines and boxes of Asanteman Europe customized bottled water.

The Asanteman Europe, who through its humanitarian outreach programme has been instrumental in educating and creating awareness about the Covid-19, also distributed assortment of food items to the aged in the society worth GH¢160,000.

Nana Agyapong Badu, the Head of Asanteman Community in Austria, stated that his group was highly impressed with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s efforts and significant contributions towards helping to stop the spread of the dangerous virus across the country.

In line with this, he said Asanteman Europe therefore decided to donate to the Asantehene so that his positive works would be sustained, urging other Asanteman associations to also support the Asantehene to enable him save more precious human lives.

Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, the Asokore Mamponghene, who received the important items on behalf of Otumfuo, commended the donors for their timely donation, pointing out that the items would be used for the purpose for which they were presented.

Significantly, the Manhyia Palace would donate the items to key health institutions in Kumasi such as the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the Manhyia Government Hospital and others to enable them deliver on their mandate.

Akwasi Awuah Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, also lauded Asanteman Europe for displaying patriotism at the highest level by purchasing important PPE and other items to support the Asantehene to fight Covid-19.

The donor groups are based in Austria, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Denmark, United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Antwerp Belgium, Asanteman Association, Brussels and Asanteman Traditional Council, Holland.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi