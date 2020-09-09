Asenso-Boakye Engages Pastors In Bantama

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has held a breakfast meeting with ministers and pastors of various churches within the constituency, as part of engagements with relevant stakeholders.

The meeting afforded Mr Asenso-Boakye the opportunity to interact and listen to the concerns of the pastors and challenges facing the church.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye also used the occasion to formally introduce himself to the men and women of God as the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the December elections.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who is also a deputy chief of staff at the presidency asserted that the NPP, under President Akufo-Addo, has prepared Ghana for a massive socio-economic takeoff following the fulfilment of key campaign promises.

“In its first year of introduction, about 80,000 kids were able to enroll in school because of the Free SHS policy. The number increased to about 180,000 in the subsequent year. All these school kids wouldn’t have had access to secondary education if not for the free SHS initiative.”

“A recent report by the police service reveals a decline in crime rates in the country. This can largely be attributed to the fact that more young men and women are now in school, unlike before where they would spend their time engaging in social vices”, he added.

“Again, due to the introduction of Planting for Food & Jobs (PFJ) programme, the country no longer import maize. Rice imports has also been reduced drastically and are now able to export various food items including plantain to our neighbouring countries”, Asenso-Boakye narrated.

He also said that there are a total of 180 One District One Factory (1D1F) projects ongoing at various stages across the country. “About two weeks ago, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Ekumfi Fruit factory in Ekumfi. The factory employs over 500 Ghanaians, both skilled and unskilled, and has given jobs to thousands of farmers.

He was of the opinion that with these arrangements in place, Ghana is ready for a smooth economic takeoff in the next term of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

He therefore appealed to the ministers and pastors to help propagate the good works of government to their congregations.

Speaking on behalf of the clergy, Rev. Nuh Ben Abubakar of the Methodist Church expressed gratitude to Mr. Asenso-Boakye for the diverse contribution and assistance to the constituency and its constituents. He assured that they will continue to pray for him and President Akufo-Addo to deliver on their mandate.