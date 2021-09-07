Asenso-Boakye visits Neoplan Ghana Ltd in Kumasi; appeals for its revitalisation

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has called on government to help revamp the now almost defunct Neoplan (Ghana) Limited, a bus production plants in Kumasi and Accra.

He made this call during a visit to the Kumasi factory of the company located at Abrepo Junction, in the Bantama constituency. He asserted that the visit to the factory has given him a first hand understanding of what needs to be done to see to its revitalisation to create jobs for his people.

Speaking to the media at the end of the visit, Hon. Asenso-Boakye, who is MP for the area said Neoplan Ghana Ltd has over the years been known for producing buses right here in Ghana and has served various clients, including government institutions, transport companies and the private sector. The factory has, however, been out of operations in the past years l for various reasons.

The Member of Parliament, therefore emphasized the need to channel resources to the once vibrant company to help create jobs for the teeming youth and boost the local economy. “For those of us who grew up around this area, we saw a robust establishment that provided direct and indirect jobs to many of our people. I believe therefore that if we revamp this factory, it will help address issues of unemployment facing the youth of this area and Kumasi at large”, he stressed.

“As Member of Parliament, I humbly appeal to the authorities to give Neoplan Ghana Ltd the needed attention and bring it back to life, because it has the potential to compete with other foreign vehicle manufacturing companies. I know the President is committed to job creation and would be happy to see this factory working again if he should see things for himself”, he added.

About Neoplan

The Neoplan (Ghana) Limited, a bus manufacturing company, has been in existence since 1974.

Since its establishment, the company has made history in producing over 4,000 buses for Government Institutions, Universities, Metro Mass Transit (MMT), GPRTU and Private Transport owners and organizations.

The company according to analysts can employ over 1,000 workers when in full production.

Government of Ghana has majority shares in the company, with 55 percent shares, and the remaining 45 percent is for a private investor.