Asenso To Construct 3 Astro Turfs For Bantama

Asenso-Boakye being supported by Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and other officials to do a symbolic opening of the project

Through the effort of a Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Bantama Constituency in Kumasi is set to benefit from three modern astro turf facilities to help promote sports among the youth.

Construction works for one of the ‘Artificial Football Park’s with Ancillary Facilities’ officially kick-started at the Cocoa Ase Park at Abrepo Junction on Monday afternoon following a grand sod-cutting ceremony.

Being constructed by Wembley Sports Complex Limited headed by Robert Coleman, the facility would boast of spectators’ stand, floodlights, changing rooms, astro turf and other modern amenities.

An elated-looking Asenso-Boakye, in his address, stated that he solicited for the support of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to provide the needed funds for construction works at the Cocoa Ase Park.

He indicated that he has plans of building two additional astro turf facilities in the Bantama Constituency to increase the astro turf projects to three, saying “money for the astro turf at Lebanon Club is ready and intact.”

Asenso-Boakye, who commands a lot of respect and support across the Bantama Constituency and even beyond, announced that the third astro turf facility would soon be constructed at Bohyen.

The Deputy Chief of Staff is a huge favourite in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary race at Bantama.

Asenso-Boakye, who has consistently used his own resources and ‘connections’ to bring developmental projects to the Bantama Constituency, gave an assurance that he would continue to assist in the transformation of the constituency.

Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director General of NLA, said the construction of the facility at Cocoa Ase Park formed part of NLA’s corporate social responsibilities, but said “the project is Asenso’s vision.”

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Boss, Osei Assibey-Antwi, in a speech read on his behalf, lauded Asenso-Boakye for being a ‘development-oriented leader’.

Robert Coleman of Wembley Sports Complex Ltd said the project would be completed in six months’ time.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi