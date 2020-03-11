Club Beer 5 on 5 Community League Returns

Some players of the team

Club Beer, Ghana’s number one selling beer, has launched the 2020 edition of Club 5on5 at the mini stadium and community centre, Lord’s Wembley Plus, Shukura, in Accra recently.

Ghana’s premier neighbourhood five-a-side football showpiece makes an impactful return to a location synonymous with grassroots football for the second successive year and has extended its reach to cultivate friendship bonds beyond borders.

The 2020 edition is set to make an even bigger impact across Ghana in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The vibrant national tournament will be opened to both amateur and professional players.

“Club’s consistent delivery on quality added to its strive to providing meaningful experiences that highlight who we are as Ghanaians and celebrates our coming together through a sport that we all love – football,” the Head of Marketing at ABL, Ewurafua Addo-Atuah, said at the launch.

The launch marks the search to receive the best football talents in Ghana as men’s and women’s teams winners will get the opportunity to represent Ghana at the continental finals among 16 African countries scheduled to take place in South Africa between July 16 to July 20, 2020.

This year, five consumers will also be selected to join the national winning men and women teams respectively as super fans during the continental finals in South Africa after the purchase of Club Beer in participating outlets in Accra.

Team entries for this year’s Club 5on5 tournament commenced on March 5, and it will end on April 26.

Some members of the team