Ashaiman NPP Calls For Reward

Nana Kwabena Oduro flanked by constituency executives of the party while addressing the media

THE ASHAIMAN Constituency members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reward some of the Constituency’s members, by giving them appointments, for their loyalty and sacrifices rendered to the Party. They claim that they have been neglected for a very long time, and deserve to be rewarded. They were also of the view that this would ease the unemployment rate in their area.

“There is a common adage which goes: ‘the squeaky wheel gets the grease’; so some of us in the Ashaiman branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are making this clarion call for President Akufo-Addo to reward our people, who have kept faith with the Party”, said Nana Kwabena Oduro, a member of the Ashaiman Constituency Communication Team, during a News Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 convened at Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region.

According to Nana Oduro, several capable and prominent NPP loyalists in the Constituency had spent their time, money and energy, galvanizing support for the Party, when ‘The Elephants’ were in the trenches.

“When our people get appointment to certain positions we can also get employment outlets and other developmental benefits from them; but when they get nothing in return, notwithstanding their efforts, we are going to suffer as well. These people were ‘pillars in opposition’ in the Party during the tough days, and had spent their own resources to help Party members who were in dire straits”, he said, continuing:

“The Ashaiman NPP youth request from the Appointing Authority, especially from the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to remember the Ashaiman Constituency and its grassroots members, when it comes to the quest for members to support his Administration. The Ashaiman Constituency has the men who are capable enough for appointment as Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Chief Executives, etc., to various institutions of State.

“The grassroots members have fought a good fight and deserve to enjoy the fruit of their labour. We have been neglected for very long and have no one to look up to. The level of despondency and marginalization is increasing daily and the future looks bleak if we are not salvaged”, he stated.

Nana Oduro believed that the surest way to address challenges in the Constituency was to address unemployment and rebrand the name Ashaiman is having in Government. According to him, most of the neglected people had also been pivotal in galvanizing support for the NPP during the 2020 elections.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman