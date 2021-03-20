NPP NEC Begins Shakeup Tour

Freddie Blay

Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) yesterday began a nationwide tour as part of the effort to reposition the party ahead of future elections.

The tour which started with the Greater Accra Region entailed among others engaging with constituency executives towards restructuring and re-energising the grassroots of the party.

A source told DAILY GUIDE that “it is principally intended to reposition the party in its bid to break the eight-year limit of parties at the helm.

“Breaking the eight-mantra is resonating in NPP circles and even beyond. For those working towards the project, considering the performance of the party since assuming the political leadership of the country in 2017, achieving the feat is not only possible, but also, it is doable.”

The next port of call of the executives after they are done with the Greater Accra Region is the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the political grouping.

After the Ashanti Region engagement where an unprecedented number of road projects had been planned including multiple interchanges, the team would head for the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions as part of the first phase of the engagement project.

The second phase will cover the rest of the northern sector followed by the other phases

By A.R. Gomda