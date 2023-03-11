Ashaiman Soldier Killers Grabbed

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in collaboration with the Police have arrested the suspected killers of the military man, Private Imoro Sherrif who was killed at Taifa, a suburb Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region a week ago.

Two people, according to sources have been identified as the prime suspects involved in the heinous crime of killing the soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani.

The military are still in the community tracing a valuable item (name withheld) of the deceased which could spark another invasion in a particular area.

Interrogations of the suspects are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, majority of the second batch of 34 of the 184 suspects who were rounded in the area have been released.

So far, the Ashaiman Police have quizzed the girlfriend of the murdered military officer.

The interrogation was an attempt to unravel the circumstances under which the 22-year-old trumpeter was killed.

Imoro Sherrif was laid to rest on Thursday, March 9 at the Military Cemetery Burma Camp in Accra.

Imoro Sherrif was gruesomely murdered on Saturday, March 4.

He was found in a pool of blood in Ashaiman and suspected to have been stabbed to death.

The Military High Command last Tuesday sanctioned an intelligence-led operation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

In the course of the operation, several civilians reported of brutalities meted out to them as 184 persons were rounded up with 150 released and 34 persons have been handed over to the Ghana Police Service through the Military Police for further action.

By Vincent Kubi