Ashaiman, Tema Constituencies Declare Support For Bawumia

In a show of overwhelming support, four constituencies in the Greater Accra Region have declared their endorsement for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to become the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer in next year’s presidential election.

The constituencies of Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central, and Tema West have left no one in doubt about their unwavering support for Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy.

Dr. Bawumia submitted his nomination forms to party officials on Friday and has been on a campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region since then.

On Sunday, he visited the Ashaiman and three Tema constituencies, where he was greeted by enthusiastic party supporters.

In front of the executives from the polling station level to the constituency level, the respective chairmen of the four constituencies made public declarations of support for Dr. Bawumia. Gbeku Amanor of Ashaiman, Nene Ofoe Teye Agbadiagba of Tema East, Charles Boateng of Tema Central, and Kwesi Poku Bosompem of Tema West all voiced their endorsement on behalf of their constituents.

The chairmen highlighted various reasons for their endorsement, including Dr. Bawumia’s loyalty to the party, his hard work both in opposition and in government, his support for the NPP, and his good character.

Each declaration was met with resounding approval and endorsement from the delegates.

At his final engagement with party stakeholders in Tema West, Chairman Kwasi Poku Bosompem summed up the day’s endorsements with a powerful statement. He declared, “We know what Bawumia has done, we know what is good for the party, and we know what is good for Ghana. It is Bawumia we want.”

His statement was met with thunderous applause, further solidifying the support for Dr. Bawumia’s flagbearership bid.

With the backing of these four key constituencies, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign for the NPP flagbearership gains significant momentum. As the presidential election draws nearer, his supporters are confident that his experience, dedication, and commitment to the party and the nation will make him the ideal candidate to lead the NPP to victory.

By Vincent Kubi