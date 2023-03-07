Ashaiman Turns Ghost Town Over Soldiers Brutalities

The streets of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region have been deserted as soldiers take over the town.

The sprawling town has turned to ghost town following the military invasion of the area to brutalize residents over the Killing of a young soldier.

The central business district have become empty with no individuals, especially men seen roaming the often densely populated area by traders and people over fear of being brutalized and assaulted by the military personnel.

This comes after a group of military men invaded Ashaiman with the intention of using violence against residents due to the killing of a 22-year-old solider attached to the Ghana Arned Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani of the Bono Region who came to Ashaiman to visit his parents at Zongo Laka, a suburb of Ashaiman over the weekend.

The 22-year-old soldier was fatally stabbed by some unknown assailants.

As a consequence of the incident, the military men arrived in Ashaiman during the early hours of Tuesday amid heavy rainfall and began administering severe punishment to the residents with the display of heavy armaments.

Per videos and pictures in circulation on social media, depict civilians being instructed to lie on the ground and crawl using their bellies, while others were subjected to whipping.

Most of them were left with bruises all over their bodies.

While some have praised the military’s brutality and a firm warning to Ashaiman’s inhabitants about their preparedness to safeguard their own, others have criticized their actions.

By Vincent Kubi