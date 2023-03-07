Pastors Cast “Demons” In Ablakwa For Fighting National Cathedral

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Leadership of Ghana’s Apostolic Movement has offered prayers for the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa about his fight against the construction of the National Cathedral currently being undertaken by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The MP on Monday met with the clergy to offer “a comprehensive briefing on matters relating to the “National” Cathedral Scandal.”

The clergymen numbering six after the meeting offered prayers for Okudzeto Ablakwa as he was seen kneeling before them.

The MP in a post on his Facebook page, said “Earlier today (Monday) I honored an invitation from the leadership of Ghana’s Apostolic Movement to offer a comprehensive briefing on matters relating to the “National” Cathedral Scandal”.

According to him, “the deliberations were extensive, transparent, and frank in the best interest of our dear nation and our Lord’s Kingdom”.

He added that he “also received special prayers asking for the Lord’s fortification in the pursuit of what they described as my exemplary parliamentary oversight. I am profoundly grateful to these revered ministers of the gospel”.

The Pastors were; Sam Korankye Ankrah of Royal House Chapel International, Reverend Lawrence Tetteh of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, and others.

Okudzeto Ablakwa has over the past few months waged a dogged campaign aimed at pointing out issues of corruption and corporate governance breaches in the construction of the Cathedral project.

He has taken the crusade to social media mostly and also gotten a Parliamentary motion for a probe into the project along with other Members of the Minority Caucus.

-BY Daniel Bampoe