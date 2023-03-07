Tracey Boakye Welcomes Baby Boy

Tracey Boakye and husband showing the baby bump

Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah have welcomed a new baby boy.

She announced the birth of her third child in an Instagram post on Monday.

She shared photos of her baby bump.

“Yesu Asue me! The answered prayer, Is a boy! Congratulations to us, My King @frank_badu_ntiamoah,” she wrote underneath the photos.

Tracey and Frank got married in a private ceremony in Kumasi on July 28, 2022. They have since been an item, making headlines with their marriage.