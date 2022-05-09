Ashalaja Royals Vow To Ward Off Land Guards

The Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region pledged last Friday to keep property developers from fear of losing their homes and land in the area, in the wake of a dispute over headship of the family.

A principal elder of the family, Major (Rtd) John Addy, said the Royal Family would collaborate with police and the youth of Ashalaja to help rein in the activities of land guards, who have been perpetrating assault and vandalism against land developers and their projects.

He was addressing a press conference at Ashalaja during which he said that the former Head of the Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja, Solomon Mintah Ackah, had been removed from his position by the family for allegedly showing disrespect to them.

Major (Rtd) Addy disclosed that a new head in the person of Nii Armah Quansah had been installed after Mr. Mintah Ackah failed in his bid to obtain an injunction to stop the installation process.

“It has come to the notice of the Akwanor Royal Family that Solomon Mintah Ackah is still parading himself as the Head of the Akwanor Royal Family, and going round to showcase a purported Supreme Court judgment, and also has engaged land guards, who are harassing the developers on the land,” Major (Rtd) Addy said.

According to Major (Rtd) Addy, Mr. Ackah remains a deposed head of the Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja, promising to stop him from carrying on with such title and its responsibilities.

“We, therefore, assure all developers and those who are now coming to purchase land at Ashalaja that they will be safe, as our youth, led by the Asafoatse Nii Oblie Addy and Nii Odartey Lamptey aka Nii Chorkor, will be going round to monitor for their safety and smooth work,” he emphasised.

He entreated all property developers on the Ashalaja land not to transact any business with him in the name of the Akwanor Royal Family, but rather Nii Armah Quansah, and anyone who does so will suffer the consequences at his or her own risk.

Response

But in a quick rebuttal, the Krontihene of Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja, Emmanuel Mintah Afful, dismissed the allegation of disrespect levelled against the former head of the family.

He insisted that the dismissal of the interlocutory injunction filed by Mr. Solomon Mintah Ackah against the appointment and installation of Nii Armah Quansah did not mean he is the legitimate head of the family.

He said Major (Rtd) Addy peddled falsehood to the public by stating that Solomon Mintah Ackah had been removed as the family head.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu