‘There’s Only One Ga Mantse’

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Communication Team of the Ga Mantse has issued a statement pointing out that there is only one Ga Mantse, who is Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

According to the statement, he is the only person whose name is published in the Chiefs’ Bulletin “not someone who claims to have been installed in 2011 at a time when the stool was not vacant.”

Continuing, the statement points out that “he is the only King inducted and sworn into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.”

The statement recalled the High Court ruling in Kumasi of November 2021 which asked that Adama Latse’s name be inserted into the National House of Chiefs Register.

The team however went to state that there has been an appeal pending against the ruling “and further there is an application for stay of execution in the Court of Appeal. All persons are advised to stop misinforming the public and being mischievous.”