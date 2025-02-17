Ashanti Council of State Election: One Arrested For Causing Confusion

Some security personnel at the election venue

The anti-robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested an individual who tried to cause confusion at the venue for the Ashanti Region Council of State Elections earlier today.

The incident happened when the police ordered supporters of the various candidates to go behind a demarcated area that has been marked as a security zone.

Not enthused about the order, the suspect exchanged words with the police. Others joined the man to verbally insult the security personnel, attracting many people to the scene.

Another man in a smock joined the suspect by throwing punches at the policemen.

In reaction other policemen around joined their colleagues to arrest the suspect and put him in a waiting Toyota Hilux with registration number UW 255- 22 to be transported to the Ashanti Regional command.

The election of the Ashanti Regional representative of the council of state member was moved from the Regional Coordinating Council to the Prempeh Assembly hall at Asem after last Tuesday’s polls were disrupted by some machomen who were alleged to be aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

FROM David Afum, Kumasi