Saaka Abuba Wins North East Council of State Election Rerun

Saaka Abuba being declared winner by the EC official

Mr. Saaka Abuba, has been elected as the North East Regional Council of State Representative.

Mr. Abuba, polled 7 votes beating his contender Asabigi San Malunga Nasamu who secured 5 votes out of the 12 total votes cast.

On February 11, 2025, the North East Region failed to elect a Regional Council of State representative.

The Electoral Commission (EC) rescheduled the North East Council of State election re-run to today, Monday, February 17, 2025 due to a tie between Saaka Abuba and Asabigi San Malunga Nasamu who both polled 6 votes each.

Mr. Abuba, thanked delegates for their trust in him and for the opportunity to serve the region at the council of state level.

He assured them of his commitment to supporting the president in developing projects that will transform and positively impact the people of Mamprugu.

FROM Eric Kombat