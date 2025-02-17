GFA To Meet Hearts, Kotoko Over Outstanding Proposals

Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet with officials of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko today to discuss their remaining proposals.

The GFA has already addressed safety and security concerns through its new Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocol 2025, which has been shared with all Premier League clubs and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Autonomous Premier League, a key initiative of the FA President and Executive Council, has officially been registered as a company. Its bank accounts have been set up by the Implementation Committee, led by His Majesty Togbe Afede XIV.

The league has now been handed over to the clubs, with each club required to appoint a board representative.

As a strong supporter of the Autonomous Premier League, the GFA is eager for clubs to push the process forward. The upcoming meeting with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is part of ongoing engagements to ensure smooth implementation.

Additionally, the GFA plans to meet all Premier League clubs next week to discuss the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols and other key issues affecting the Ghana Premier League.

By Wletsu Ransford