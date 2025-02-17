Bellingham Sees Red As Real Madrid Stumble

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham’s frustration boiled over as Real Madrid missed the chance to extend their La Liga lead in a 1-1 draw against Osasuna. The England star was sent off in the 39th minute for alleged foul language toward referee José Luis Munuera Montero.

Before that, Kylian Mbappé had fired Madrid ahead with a clinical finish from Federico Valverde’s cross. But Osasuna equalized after Eduardo Camavinga’s foul on Ante Budimir led to a penalty.

Bellingham insisted his words were misinterpreted, stating that “It was an expression to myself,”

Coach Carlo Ancelotti defended him, claiming the referee misunderstood the English phrase. Despite playing with ten men, Madrid pushed for a winner, but Vinícius Jr. and Luka Modrić were denied.

The result leaves Madrid vulnerable as a victory against Rayo Vallecano will see Barcelona go top of the league table, level on points with Real Madrid but with a better goal difference.