Mac McClung’s Slam Dunk Dominance Continues

Mac McClung

Mac McClung soared to his third straight NBA Slam Dunk Contest victory at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, leaving the crowd in awe. The 26-year-old, who has played just five minutes in the NBA this season with Orlando, earned perfect 50s on all four dunks.

He kicked off by leaping over a car for a reverse dunk, then vaulted over a standing man while spinning mid-air. His third dunk was a stunning double slam—one ball from a spinning hoverboard assistant and another from a man on a ladder. To seal the win, the 6’2″ guard dunked over 6’11” Evan Mobley on a platform.

“This doesn’t happen without a lot of help,” McClung said. Despite limited NBA action, the G League MVP continues to captivate the basketball world.