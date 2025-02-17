Yaw Obimpeh Wins Ashanti Council Of State Polls

YAW OBIMPEH, a former Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, has been elected as the Ashanti Regional representative to the Council of State, an advisory body for the president.

He garnered 49 votes. He was followed by the Agric Nzema Chief, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, who secured 35 votes to place second as Daniel Anarfi Yamoah had just one vote to finish third.

The other contenders had zero votes each.

In all, 12 people were supposed to contest for the Council of State position but two of them officially wrote to the Electoral Commission (EC) this morning, which was the day of the election, to withdraw from the race.

Declaring the results of the polls, the EC officials said 86 voters were supposed to cast their ballot but one was absent so 85 people exercised their franchise in the process.

First Election

The Ashanti Regional Council of State election was first held last week Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) but it was marred by violence, thereby disrupting the process.

A group of muscularly built men, said to be NDC supporters from Obuasi, stormed the venue of the election and destroyed ballot boxes, and ballot papers, and even manhandled some journalists at the place.

The illegal and condemnable action of the thugs compelled the EC to cancel the election and reschedule it for today.

Tight Security

Today’s election was moved from the RCC to the Prempeh Assembly Hall also in Kumasi, amid tight security as armed policemen were seen placed at vantage points to ensure law and order.

Security was so tight that people who were not accredited were not given the chance to enter the election venue.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah

Kumasi