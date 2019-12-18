Ashanti Minister Wins US Award

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah (left) receiving the award from Apostle Dr Donko

THE ASHANTI Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has won an international award for general excellence in leadership, integrity and organizational abilities.

A USA-based professional body, the Charted Institute of Leadership and Governance (CILG), honoured the Minister with an “Excellence in Organisational and Heroes” award for his exceptional political and administrative leadership.

He also demonstrates straightforwardness, sincerity and show of statesmanship as the political head of the region with diverse people.

Accepting the award, Mr Osei-Mensah said he had been humbled by such a “great recognition” for the hard work of all involved in administering the Ashanti Region.

According to him, this extraordinary recognition would definitely spur him on to do his best for the region and country.

The Regional Minister was praised by the judges for his fair and frank talk and handling of issues of politics in a citation, reading: “Your style of politics, to us, is unique and such kind of leadership is very rare in our present day politics.”

Apostle Dr Emmanuel K. Donko, a member of the National Executives of the Ghana Chapter, who read the citation, stated that CILG was happy to have chosen Mr Osei-Mensah for such an award.

Apostle Donko, who is also the General Secretary for the Christ Apostolic Church International, said the country needs strong and highly motivated leadership to build strong institutions for development to thrive.

“It is heart-warming to note that we still have leaders who will do things in the interest of the country, and not for a few,” he intimated.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi