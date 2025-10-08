Ashanti NPP MPs Reject Flyover Story

Anyimadu-Antwi Kwame

THE ASHANTI Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Caucus have described reports suggesting that they opted for community roads instead of flyovers to beautify their region and ease vehicular movement when the NPP was in government, as blatant lie and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

They have consequently entreated Gabby Otchere-Darko, another NPP bigwig, and a relative of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is alleged to have made that unfortunate statement, to immediately produce evidence to support his statement or withdraw it for peace to prevail.

“The attention of the Ashanti Regional NPP Parliamentary Caucus has been drawn to recent remarks attributed to Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko, suggesting that Members of Parliament from the Ashanti Region opted for community roads instead of flyovers, and that this alleged decision accounts for the current state of infrastructure in the region.

“We wish to state emphatically that these assertions are false, inaccurate and misleading. We therefore challenge Mr. Otchere-Darko to produce clear, verifiable evidence of any such request made by Ashanti Caucus or withdraw his statement without delay.

“Anything short of that must be regarded as unfounded commentary that undermines party unity and disrespects the good people of Ashanti,” a statement signed by Anyimadu-Antwi Kwame and Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Chairman and Secretary respectively, of the Ashanti Regional NPP Parliamentary Caucus, indicated.

The statement attributed to Gabby Otchere-Darko, according to the NPP lawmakers, has the potential of portraying them (MPs) as people who don’t want the transformation of the Ashanti Region.

“It is unfortunate and disappointing that such remarks would be made in a manner that seeks to malign and unfairly portray Ashanti MPS. We wish to place on record that no such meeting ever took place between Ashanti MPs and any person in authority, where such a choice or preference was made,” they stressed.

The aggrieved MPs stated that if the NPP government failed to develop the region, which has been giving the party more votes to win national elections, nobody should peddle falsehood to shift the blame on them, promising to continue their good works by championing for the development of the region and better lives of their people.

“The people of Ashanti deserve truth, respect, and results. As their representatives, we will not allow them to be used as scape in any attempt to deflect responsibility lapses in government performance. We remain committed to constructive engagement with the party leadership, the executive, and all stakeholders to secure the development Ashanti rightfully deserves,” they added.

According to them, even though they appreciate the numerous developmental projects that successive NPP administrations brought to the region in the areas of markets, community roads, schools, hospital, One District One Factory (1D1F) and others, there are still room for improvement.

“We also acknowledge and appreciate the significant developmental efforts made by successive NPP governments in Ashanti Region. Indeed, the improvement of several community road networks, the redevelopment of major markets such as Kejetia, the construction of schools and hospitals, and the support for industries under the flagship initiatives like One District One Factory (1D1F) and all commendable interventions that have positively impacted our people.

“However, we must state, with utmost candour, that these efforts, while appreciated, remain insufficient when measured against the immense loyalty, support, and contribution of the Ashanti Region to the electoral success of the NPP,” they said and added, “the people of Ashanti Region have stood unwaveringly with the party, and it only fair that their loyalty is rewarded with projects that reflect their central role in Ghana’s political and economic development.”

The lawmakers also promised their readiness to continue advocating for transformative and high-impact projects in the region, noting that “Ashanti deserves not only community roads, but also modern interchanges, flyovers, expressways, and strategic infrastructure capable of driving economic activity, facilitating trade, and easing mobility for our citizens.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi