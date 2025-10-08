Sarah Sarkodie Returns With ‘Abrewa Sarah’

Sarah Sarkodie

Ghanaian gospel musician, Sarah Sarkodie, has released a spirit-filled song titled “Abrewa Sarah,” which she described as both a weapon of spiritual warfare and a balm of divine healing.

Inspired by the biblical matriarch Sarah, wife of Abraham, the song is more than music—it is a prophetic declaration. “Abrewa Sarah” speaks to anyone who has ever faced delay, disappointment, or doubt.

It reminds listeners that God’s promises may tarry, but they never fail. Through stirring melodies and spirit-laden lyrics, Sarah Sarkodie invites audiences to believe again, hope again, and trust again.

Raised in a devout Christian home here in Ghana, Sarah’s journey was marked early by the unmistakable presence of grace. Her love affair with music began at just seven years old, nurtured within a household where worship wasn’t just a Sunday affair but a daily lifestyle.

It was in those sacred moments—singing hymns with her family, soaking in Scripture, and leading worship in church—that her voice was shaped into the powerful instrument it is today.

With “Abrewa Sarah,” she not only marks a new chapter in her ministry but also sends a rallying cry to women, dreamers, and believers who are waiting on God’s promise: Don’t give up—your time is coming.

She said, “Whether you’re walking through a silent season or standing on the edge of breakthrough, this song is your anthem. It is a reminder that the same God who fulfilled His promise to Sarah is still in the business of doing the impossible.”

“Abrewa Sarah” is now available on all major digital platforms.