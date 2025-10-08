I Haven’t Met Shatta Wale Before – Fameye

Fameye

Ghanaian rapper and musician Fameye, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, has made a surprising revelation that he’s never met dancehall act Shatta Wale in person, despite their previously cordial relationship.

Fameye, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his disappointment on social media, stating that Shatta Wale has been unresponsive to him for months. He even tried commenting on Shatta Wale’s posts, but faced backlash from his fans.

Fameye has appealed to rapper Medikal, a close friend of Shatta Wale, to help reconnect him with the dancehall star. “My brother Medikal, you for carry me go meet Shatta Wale for house ‘cos he’s gone completely mute on me for months. We used to be super cool. He no go fit vex me like that? (sic)” Fameye’s post read.

Replies under Fameye’s post suggest that Shatta Wale’s silence might be linked to Fameye’s perceived closeness with his longtime rival, Stonebwoy. However, Fameye clarified that his comments were born out of respect and admiration for Shatta Wale, and that they had plans to work together.

Some of the comments under the post read: @TuruMjb, “You Dey play 2 sides in Shatta Movement, we don’t do that! We are not saying don’t like the other side, but don’t play 2 sides.”

BruceNana2, wrote, “Mr @Antonio @Fameye or whatever you call yourself :)) stick to your “Efo” we seen you already, you can’t be in two camps (sic).”

Yrn Escobar wrote, “Some of you di333 you gyemie pass sekof he be free with Stonebwoy nti he can’t be free with Wale too? Ghana ankasa most of Wale fans plenty fool…few weh get sense! Saying we don’t play both side in Shatta Movement Jon’s …ahiafo)) mba nkoaaa so (sic).”

Following the comments, Fameye replied critics, saying, “God is the master!! I give respect and show respect to my seniors like it’s supposed to!! My tweet has nothing to do with losing your so-called abused word “composure”. Wale has been a friend for a minute, I love him and I miss him responding to my DMs Cos (because) we had plans together!!!!”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke